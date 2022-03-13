THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 195.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on THC Biomed Intl from $0.26 to $0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of THCBF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. THC Biomed Intl has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

