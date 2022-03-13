TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.05. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.46.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

