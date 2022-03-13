TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.05. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
