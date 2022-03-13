TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.05.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

