Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

TSLA stock traded down $42.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $795.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,273,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,256,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $798.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $927.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $930.68. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total transaction of $167,803,771.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,762 shares of company stock worth $1,057,576,236 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

