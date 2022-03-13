Terex (NYSE:TEX) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEX. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Terex stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

