Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.700-$14.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

Teleflex stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.99. The company had a trading volume of 271,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.64.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

