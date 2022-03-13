Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TECK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.28.

Shares of TECK opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,516,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 101,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,548,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after acquiring an additional 246,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

