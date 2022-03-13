TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on September 2nd

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

TEL stock opened at $127.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $123.31 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 966,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72,652 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,036,000 after purchasing an additional 97,092 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 404,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,314,000 after purchasing an additional 109,004 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

