TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Reduced by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 854,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,562,000 after buying an additional 28,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $166.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.60 and its 200-day moving average is $150.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

