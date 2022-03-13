Tapmydata Hits 24-Hour Volume of $220.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $649,427.37 and approximately $220.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.31 or 0.00248196 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004432 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00034238 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 116.9% against the dollar and now trades at $588.52 or 0.01516638 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,986,430 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.