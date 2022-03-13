Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.82. Tanzanian Gold has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.71.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

