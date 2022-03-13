Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

SKT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 1,043.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 889,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,800.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 792,229 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 42,030 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

