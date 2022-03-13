Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Short Interest Up 66.7% in February

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TWNI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. 189,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,288. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Tailwind International Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

