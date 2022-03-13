Tadpole Finance (TAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Million

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1,614.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.00 or 0.00012877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00046196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.36 or 0.06604545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,688.58 or 0.99720895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00041430 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

