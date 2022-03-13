TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Million

TABOO TOKEN (CURRENCY:TABOO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. One TABOO TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TABOO TOKEN has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. TABOO TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $29.44 million and $1.22 million worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.38 or 0.06583722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,542.03 or 1.00123283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041702 BTC.

TABOO TOKEN Coin Profile

TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2

TABOO TOKEN Coin Trading

