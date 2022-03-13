SYNC Network Trading 6.4% Higher This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $1,354.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00260357 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012197 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004801 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00035040 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.
- Inverse Finance (INV) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.32 or 0.00761208 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000105 BTC.
SYNC Network Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “
Buying and Selling SYNC Network
