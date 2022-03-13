Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target Raised to C$1.50

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Laurentian from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE SGI opened at C$0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.01. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.69.

Superior Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

