Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target Raised to C$1.50

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Laurentian from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of CVE SGI opened at C$0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.01. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.69.
Superior Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
