Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SUMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 7,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $101,692.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

