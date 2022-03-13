Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 4,949 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.