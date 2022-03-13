StockNews.com Lowers Teekay (NYSE:TK) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teekay has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $318.49 million, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay during the second quarter worth about $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

