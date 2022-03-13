StockNews.com Lowers SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $723.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.12. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 71.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 375,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 177,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

