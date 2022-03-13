StockNews.com Lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $225,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $128,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $109,725,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ciena by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,085,000 after purchasing an additional 706,610 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

