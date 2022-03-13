StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $233.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.48.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 253,415 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

