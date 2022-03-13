StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ISDR stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 million, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.79.
About Issuer Direct (Get Rating)
