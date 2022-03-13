StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of CTG opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth $286,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

