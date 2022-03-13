StockNews.com Downgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

KDP opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.