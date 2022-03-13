StockNews.com Downgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
KDP opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.