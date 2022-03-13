StockNews.com Downgrades Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Hold

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden bought 500,434 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $15,968,848.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

