StockNews.com Downgrades Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Hold

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.
Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other Janus Henderson Group news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden bought 500,434 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $15,968,848.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
