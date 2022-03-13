StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

WEYS opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $232.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.54. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

