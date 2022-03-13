StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.
WEYS opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $232.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.54. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $25.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.15%.
Weyco Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.
