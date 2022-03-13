StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $200.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,446,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Twin Disc by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 512,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 92,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twin Disc by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twin Disc by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.