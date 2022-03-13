StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SHI stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth $200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 0.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

