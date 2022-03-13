StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities cut Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graham currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.80. Graham has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graham will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Graham news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 5,000 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Graham by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,167,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Graham by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 110,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Graham by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 137,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Graham by 9,940.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

