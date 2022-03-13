StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 15,069 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,673.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 13,982 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,481.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 677,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 108,332 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 384,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

