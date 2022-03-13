Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.17.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 847,212 shares of company stock worth $15,049,645. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

