Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.17.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $69.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 73,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 847,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,049,645. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

