Stifel Nicolaus Trims Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price to $25.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Couchbase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Couchbase from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $85,017,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $29,774,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after buying an additional 1,179,166 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter worth $33,534,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $31,974,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

