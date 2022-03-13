Stifel Nicolaus Raises Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$34.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.50 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 665.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 66,334 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 127,283 shares during the period. 23.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.