Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.730-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOO. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.30. 533,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,105. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 45,233 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 24,958 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

