Stephen A. Colanero Sells 69,005 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $1,075,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

