Stenprop (LON:STP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 181.75 ($2.38). Approximately 48,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 253,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.75 ($2.39).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £528.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.41.
About Stenprop (LON:STP)
