State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,485 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of First BanCorp. worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 34.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE:FBP opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.