State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 405 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,925,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $167.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.91. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $156.27 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

