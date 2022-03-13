State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 360 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPK opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $112.70 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

