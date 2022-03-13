State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,040 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTRG. Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday.

Essential Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.