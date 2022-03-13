State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $25.92 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

