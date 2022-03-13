State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.87 Million Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Shares of VSTO opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

