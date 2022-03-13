SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,729.75 ($22.66).

Several analysts recently commented on SSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,900 ($24.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.96) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,825 ($23.91) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,648 ($21.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of £17.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,596.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,612.51. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,369 ($17.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,711 ($22.42).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

