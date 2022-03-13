Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 75,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,820 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $94.15 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $104.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.