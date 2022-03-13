Spire Wealth Management Has $1.24 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $165.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.79 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

