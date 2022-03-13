Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) PT Raised to GBX 310

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s previous close.

SPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.88) to GBX 347 ($4.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 246.14 ($3.23).

LON:SPI opened at GBX 238.50 ($3.13) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £956.67 million and a PE ratio of -99.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 236.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 236.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 270 ($3.54).

In other news, insider Ian Cheshire acquired 8,846 shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.50 ($26,079.01).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

