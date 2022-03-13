Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.00. 185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.99. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $114.80.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

